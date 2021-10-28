CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jordan Davis Buy Dirt (featuring Luke Bryan)

By steve
countryfancast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the Jordan Davis "Buy Dirt" music video featuring Luke Bryan and see the song details here.... The Jordan Davis Buy Dirt song featuring Luke Bryan was was released on July 19, 2021 from Davis’s second EP of the same name. Davis and Bryan first met at an awards show...

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Luke Bryan
countryfancast.com

Luke Combs Cold as You (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Luke Combs "Cold as You" music video and see the song details here. . . The Luke Combs Cold as You song was was released on July 19, 2021, as the seventh single from the deluxe edition of his second studio album “What You See Is What You Get”. This song reached #5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Reba McEntire You Lie (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Reba McEntire "You Lie" music video that reached #1 on the country music chart in 1990 . . . The Reba McEntire You Lie song was released in 1990 as a track on her “Rumor Has It” album. This song became McEntire’s fourteenth number one country hit and stayed at the top-spot for one week in late 1990. Watch the “You Lie” music video and see the lyrics and song details below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Two Cents#Dirt Music#Family Tree#The Jordan Davis Buy Dirt
wbwn.com

Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2022 Line-Up Announced

After tickets went on sale for Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa 2022, back in April – the event experienced the fastest sell-out in its 7-year history. Now fans headed to Riviera Cancun, Mexico in January of next year know who they’ll be seeing perform. Luke will be joined by Jason...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde To Join Luke Bryan At Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan‘s 2022 Crash My Playa event featuring special guest Jason Aldean sold out back in the spring, but he has just announced who the other performers will be and it's a star-studded lineup. Dustin Lynch will return for his seventh time, along with Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, LoCash, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson, Caitlyn Smith, and Whitney Duncan. DJ Rock is also on the bill as well as Kendell Marvel, who will return with a special late-night performance.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Why Luke Bryan Says His Farm Tour Is a ‘Spiritual’ Experience

For Luke Bryan, the Farm Tour isn’t merely a concert — it's a spiritual experience. Since launching the tour in 2010, Bryan has partnered with farms across the country to turn fields into concert arenas. His Farm Tour draws thousands of fans for a good cause: To raise money and awareness for the farmers he sings about in his countless hits.
AGRICULTURE
countryfancast.com

Luke Combs Hurricane (Video and Lyrics)

The Luke Combs Hurricane song was released on his "This One's for You" album. The Luke Combs Hurricane song became a major hit on the Country Music charts. The “Hurricane” song was released in 2017 as a track on his “This One’s for You” album. You hit me like a hurricane is a great hook for this song. Luke performed “Hurricane” and “Tennessee Whiskey” when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut on October 29, 2016. The “Hurricane” song reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Columbian

Country star Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he’ll step into a larger role when he hosts the awards show in November. The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Monday that the “American Idol” judge will host...
NASHVILLE, TN
995qyk.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Stops To Assist A Stranded Mom

Over the weekend (10/24), Luke Bryan stopped on a Tennesse road to help a mom and her kids change a flat tire, and the mom took to Instagram to share her story of the country superstar coming to her aid. Courtney Potts posted a video of Luke changing her tire...
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Dylan Scott New Truck (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Dylan Scott "New Truck" music video and live version here. . . The Dylan Scott New Truck song was released in the fall of 2021 as the follow-up to Scott’s No. 1 single, “Nobody.” His debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy” was released in 2013 and stayed for 10 weeks on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Dylan Scott earned his first No.1 single with his song “My Girl” that was written for his high school sweetheart (now wife) Blair Robinson.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Jordan Davis’ Halloween Mustache Mishap

Jordan Davis was seriously committed to a Halloween costume back when he was in college at Louisiana State University. He tells us he grew facial hair just for the get-up, which led to an embarassing moment. “I think my favorite Halloween was I was in college and I went as Luigi from Mario and Luigi, and I actually grew a legit mustache and dyed it jet black and ran into an ex-girlfriend at the costume shop and completely forgot I had the mustache on. So, when Is saw her, she was like, ‘So, you’re going with a mustache nowadays, huh?’ (laughs) I remember being like, ‘I swear this is part of my Halloween costume.’ (laughs) When I dyed my mustache, my top lip was black for a week. Like I really did dye it jet black.”
LIFESTYLE
WSMV

Luke Bryan to the rescue

When you get a flat tire on a highway, you never know who might come to your rescue. For one Columbia woman, little did she know a country music star would be the one to pull over.
COLUMBIA, TN
whio.com

Photos: Luke Bryan through the years

Photos: Luke Bryan through the years Here are some memorable photos of country music star Luke Bryan through the years. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy