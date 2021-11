Troy Brown Jr. gave an explanation for why he didn't eat much for a few days and was a little weak heading into the season opener. "So pretty much I wear like my Invisalign stuff (for his teeth), and pretty much I had an outbreak, like canker sores," he said. "That's pretty much it. It was hard for me to eat for two or three days, kind of lost some weight. Other than that I'm good, I'm back, I'm fine. Even last game I felt like I was good."

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO