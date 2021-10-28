CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

READ: The latest draft of Biden’s economic agenda bill

newstalk987.com
 6 days ago

The Democrats’ most updated text of President Joe Biden’s climate and economic policy bill, based...

www.newstalk987.com

CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake-up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected gubernatorial victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
Joe Biden
The Independent

Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
The Independent

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reached agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden s $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday announced the deal, which is one of the few remaining provisions that needed to be resolved in Biden's big package as the party moves closer to wrapping up negotiations. Schumer acknowledged it's not as sweeping as Democrats had hoped for, but a compromise struck with one key holdout Democrat, Sen....
Marietta Daily Journal

Pelosi maneuvers to include paid leave in economic agenda bill

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking to add paid leave back into President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic agenda after the provision was left out during negotiations to shrink the bill. The proposal House leaders are offering would include paid family and medical leave based on need, an...
AFP

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

President Joe Biden returned from Europe Wednesday with a wake-up call for feuding Democrats holding up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress -- after a humiliating state election defeat that many blamed on inertia and infighting among the party's lawmakers. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist holdout on much of Biden's agenda, led calls Wednesday for a handbrake on spending negotiations so that lawmakers can "take time and do it right."
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
