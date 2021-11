Governor, you have needlessly attacked transgender kids since 2017 for no reason other than they are a small and weak minority. This by its very nature has harmed this vulnerable population, sending many into the arms of bullies and worse, created the stressors leading to thoughts and attempts of suicide. Now in your infinite dictatorial wisdom you have removed the only state-sponsored suicide prevention webpage from the Department of Family and Protective Services website. I guess you have the superpowers to just make this pain go away! When asked about rape victims and your new abortion abomination, your first words were that you will just make it go away. Poof!

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO