Saturday’s 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens was a showcase for what the young talent on the LA Kings can do. Now the team needs to let that talent keep doing it. Going into Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the LA Kings were mired in a six-game losing streak. After unexpectedly dominating the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 6-2 on Opening Night, the team seemingly reverted to its old habits and took a nosedive. Suddenly, they could no longer put the puck in the net, found themselves chasing the play instead of driving it, and overall looked discombobulated. A sense of “here we go again” was setting in throughout the fanbase.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO