5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Oct. 28

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
Republicans in Washington exulted in Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia governor's race Tuesday over former Governor Terry McAuliffe and the surprisingly close race in New Jersey, which CBS News projected late Wednesday as a win for incumbent Governor Phil Murphy. "Today is a wakeup call for Washington Democrats,"...
Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
(CNN) — New FBI infrared aerial surveillance video played in court Wednesday appears to show Kyle Rittenhouse moving toward a parking lot where Joseph Rosenbaum was standing, revealing never-before-seen moments before an interaction that led to the fatal shooting of Rosenbaum. The video is the first piece of evidence showing...
The condition New York City was in some 30 years ago was pretty similar to today: racial tension, crime concerns, economic pressure. So for many, David Dinkins, the city’s first Black mayor, was a welcome change at such a contentious time — unseating three-term incumbent Ed Koch. Some 12,000 people showed up at City Hall Park to see Dinkins sworn in.
Comments / 0