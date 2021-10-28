CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat prepping upcoming ‘Alone’ remix

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat is prepping to release a genre-bending remix of “Alone.” The pop star shared the news over the weekend at Audacy’s 8th Annual We Can Survive. “I feel like I should keep it a surprise… I remixed ‘Alone’ in a way. I changed the genre of it,” Doja Cat shares...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Page Six

Billie Eilish and boyfriend inseparable at Doja Cat birthday bash

Billie Eilish had love on the brain and she wasn’t hiding it at Doja Cat’s 26th birthday party at LA hotspot Delilah on Wednesday night. The “Bad Guy” singer arrived at the undersea-themed bash with her self-described “actor, writer, degenerate” boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce — and we’re told they were “inseparable.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Shawn Mendes
ComicBook

Doja Cat Channels Powerpuff Girls' Ms. Bellum for Halloween

It's Halloween and that means that people around the world are dressing up for the ultimate holiday of Spooky Season, getting into costume as a wide array of things from popular culture. Getting in on the fun are plenty of celebrities with some truly creative and interesting costumes this year and that includes Doja Cat. The musician dressed up as Ms. Sara Bellum from the animated Powerpuff Girls series for the CarnEvil Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
q957.com

Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat headlining Lollapalooza Argentina & Brazil in 2022

Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat are among the headliners for the 2022 editions of Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil. “It’s been almost 7 years since I’ve played a show in South America!” Miley wrote on Instagram Thursday. “So excited to start 2022 off with you! I have a feeling these are gonna be FUN!”
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Doja Cat's Atlantis-Themed 26th Birthday Party Made a Big Splash With the Stars

Doja Cat is pretty well-known for thinking outside of the box, so it's no surprise that she got creative with her 26th birthday, choosing to host an underwater Atlantis-themed costume party. On Wednesday night, the "Kiss Me More" rapper gathered some of her closet friends to join her for the Hollywood undersea celebration, including a few famous faces like Billie Eilish, Normani, Karrueche Tran, Hailey Bieber, French Montana, and more. Doja's costume was the highlight of the night, as her Princess Kida outfit was super spot on — even down to the face paint, crystal necklace, and giant spear. And her party guests seemed just as enthusiastic about the theme as she was. Ahead, get a glimpse of some of the stars who stepped out for the aquatic affair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Julia Bru#Afsp
UPI News

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat lead MTV EMA nominees

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominees for its 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches." He is nominated twice in the Best Song category, once for "Peaches" and once for "Stay." Lil Nas...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Tinashe, Doja Cat, Lisa and more featured in KAI MUSEUM’S third virtual exhibition

Kai’s fanbase @StationKAI has launched the third exhibition of their virtual museum (KAI MUSEUM) dedicated to the idol. Visitors loved the first two exhibits, and they feel the same for the newest one. This time around there is a surprise. The museum included artworks of other artists, which include the likes of Doja Cat, CL, Lisa, IU, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Chloe x Halle, Tinashe, and more. All of the artist’s fans who joined came from fanbases with whom @StationKAI has organized numerous collaborations and streaming parties. As a result, not only have the fanbases brought different fandoms together, but some of them have also fallen for Kai’s talents and charms, which is why they gladly joined the space dedicated to Kai Kai and shared art pieces of their favorite singers.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
themusicuniverse.com

Maddie & Tae embrace ‘Madness’ with new song

Song follows announcement of 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour. Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae have dropped their new song “Madness,” available everywhere digitally. Featuring their acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics, the ethereal track is a timely tribute to a love that conquers all. “Madness” is written...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Megan Thee Stallion releases ‘Something For Thee Hotties’

Album features fan-favorite freestyles and unreleased songs. Megan Thee Stallion has released Something For Thee Hotties, a new album that features a selection of her infamous freestyles, as well as some never before heard tracks from Thee Hot Girl archive. Calling it “a gift to [her] hotties” that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year,” Something For Thee Hotties is the rapper’s first album release of 2021, following last year’s groundbreaking Gold-certified, Good News.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Papa Roach shares ‘Dying to Believe’

Papa Roach has shared “Dying To Believe,” a new song produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Bullet For My Valentine). The track is a call for human unity and harmony, despite any differences people have. “In the process of making this record, we...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Metallica teaching MasterClass

They are the first rock band to teach on the platform. MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, has announced that Metallica will teach a class on being a band. In celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary and as the first rock band to teach on MasterClass, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will reflect on four decades of transcendence, giving members a window into their journey to teach strategies for growing and staying together as a band, collaborating creatively and maintaining a unique and intimate relationship with a loyal legion of fans. Metallica’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER releases Halloween dance performance video

K-pop superstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER have transformed into ghost hunters for a new Halloween performance video of “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori.” The video features a robust one-take performance featuring handheld mics. Throughout the video, the members passionately declare their unequivocal love through their choreography and facial expressions.
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

Sia announces new deluxe Christmas album

Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition) due Nov 5th. Sia announces Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition) out November 5th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. The hit holiday album adds three new songs: “Pin Drop,” “Santa Visits Everyone” and “Snowman (Slowed Down and Snowed In Remix)”. The original “Snowman,” certified Gold by the RIAA, has become a holiday classic and even won the Bronze Clio for the music video. The remix is inspired by the TikTok trend which has garnered over one million videos to date.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Doja Cat Taps LIFEWTR to Help Fans “Get into Her Drip”

Bottled water brand LIFEWTR and L.A. rapper Doja Cat are teaming up to bring fans digital and in-person activations unlocking exclusive access to unique experiences and items, including VIP access to her upcoming concerts next year, Planet Her apparel and autographed CDs, her new line of BH Cosmetics makeup and her line of Bliss lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy