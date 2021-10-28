Doja Cat prepping upcoming ‘Alone’ remix

Kai’s fanbase @StationKAI has launched the third exhibition of their virtual museum (KAI MUSEUM) dedicated to the idol. Visitors loved the first two exhibits, and they feel the same for the newest one. This time around there is a surprise. The museum included artworks of other artists, which include the likes of Doja Cat, CL, Lisa, IU, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Chloe x Halle, Tinashe, and more. All of the artist’s fans who joined came from fanbases with whom @StationKAI has organized numerous collaborations and streaming parties. As a result, not only have the fanbases brought different fandoms together, but some of them have also fallen for Kai’s talents and charms, which is why they gladly joined the space dedicated to Kai Kai and shared art pieces of their favorite singers.

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO