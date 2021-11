On Tuesday, it will be time for Americans to go to the polls. Sadly, since this is an “off year” election, turnout may not be what it should be. With the turmoil in the wake of last year's election, the phrase "elections have consequences" is more true than ever. This year, the election has a special importance because — for a variety of reasons — common sense and truth, as well as our democracy, are under assault.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO