The best things in life are free, but you have to pay for the necessities. In Taft, we've had things pretty good here in terms of public services. A clean, well kept city with public works crews that fill potholes and have secured vacant buildings to keep transients out, a police department that is prompt and professional and keeps Taft a very, very safe place to live; and excellent fire protection through a contract with the Kern County Fire Department.

TAFT, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO