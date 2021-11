About 50 people lined the sides of Water Street in Port Townsend near the ferry terminal Wednesday morning, as part of the “World Wide Walkout” created by the National Health Freedom Coalition in opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. According to the coalition’s event page, “Citizens around the globe are protesting loss of liberty, illegal mandates and tyrannical government overreach.” Signs carried by local residents held a variety of sayings, with different versions of calling for no mandates or forced vaccinations, “my body my choice,” shirts that said “we will not comply” and claims that the mandates violated the U.S. Constitution.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO