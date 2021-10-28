CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rockefeller Foundation Invests to Prevent Future Pandemics and Calls for Greater Collaboration to Build a Global Early Warning System

philanthropynewyork.org
 6 days ago

The Rockefeller Foundation Invests to Prevent Future Pandemics and Calls for Greater Collaboration to Build a Global Early Warning System. Berlin | October 25, 2021 – The Rockefeller Foundation will provide up to USD150 million in funding to the Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI), a collaborative organization with a global network of...

philanthropynewyork.org

bizjournals

Global health coalition formed during pandemic innovates for future

The CDC Foundation and other leaders in global and public health spaces came together during the pandemic to form the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (GHC3), a division of the CDC Foundation. This coalition of private companies, public health organizations, nonprofits and others was created to, according to its website “share information and coordinate resources” through emergency preparedness training, planning, innovation and trust. As the pandemic continues, several members of the GHC3 leadership team spoke on a panel for Atlanta Business Chronicle’s healthcare forum about its origin, its purpose and its future.
ADVOCACY
CoinTelegraph

Investing in hope is made possible with a cancer research foundation looking to the blockchain for greater fundraising potential

Sadly, we live on a planet plagued by natural disasters, climate change and illness. In response to these worsening conditions, many non-government organizations and other all-around do-gooders have stepped up, seeking out opportunities to help improve the conditions prevalent in the world today. However, no matter how good one’s intentions are, these efforts only bring real change when brought together united, under one goal.
CANCER
knewz.com

How One Group Hopes To Prevent Future Pandemics

New York (Knewz) — The Rockefeller Foundation is stepping up to help prevent future pandemics, as they will provide up to $150 million in funding to the Pandemic Prevention Institute, which is a collaborative organization hoping to prevent future pandemics. At the World Health Summit this week, the foundation also...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Billions more needed for UN-backed global collaboration to end pandemic

A new strategy announced on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for $23.4 billion to combat inequities in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, as cases of the disease mount globally for the first time in two months. The funding for the Access to COVID Tools (ACT) Accelerator...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Indonesia, U.S. call on G20 to plan pandemic prevention system

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The United States and Indonesia on Tuesday called for the launch of a forum to prepare for future pandemics, urging members of the Group of 20 leading economies to seize an opportunity this month to plan for an international response system. In a joint statement, U.S. Treasury...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

World Bank’s Collaboration with The Rockefeller Foundation

To: (i) avoid and avert over three billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) extend clean, reliable, productive-use energy for up to 1 billion underserved people, creating green jobs and generating inclusive economic growth. The focus will be to identify and deliver transformational projects that will accelerate and scale an equitable energy transition across the emerging and developing world.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 3-12

Global Covid-19 deaths surpass five million

By Samantha Beech, Jake Kwon and Helen Regan, CNN The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world has surpassed five million, according to data held by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center. JHU’s global tally of deaths reached 5,000,425 at 4:50 a.m. ET on Monday. It reports that 197,116 The post Global Covid-19 deaths surpass five million appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that zoonotic diseases – infections that pass from animals to humans – can present tremendous threats to global health. More than 70% of emerging and reemerging pathogens originate from animals. That probably includes the SARS CoV-2 virus, which scientists widely believe originated in bats. There are still questions about specifically where the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged. But experts across the globe agree that communities can take steps to reduce the risk of future spillovers. A key is for veterinarians, doctors and scientists to work together, recognizing how closely connected human health is with that of animals...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pupils likely to lose £16,000 in future earnings due to pandemic, report warns

Pupils are likely to lose out on £16,000 in earnings in the future due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, according to a new report.The Education Policy Institute (EPI) said more funding is needed to help young people catch-up on learning in order to avoid long-term damage to their life chances.The think-tank published research in the summer finding pupils were two to three months behind in their learning compared to pre-pandemic levels, with disadvantaged students falling even further behind.“The long-run effects of this degree of learning loss are stark,” its new report - released on Thursday - said.The think-tank...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Public must play its part to prevent future Covid restrictions, Javid warns

The head of the NHS Confederation has warned the UK risks ‘stumbling into a winter crisis’ unless Plan B is implemented. The public must play its part to prevent future Covid-19 restrictions becoming necessary, the Health Secretary has said as he ruled out implementing the Government’s “Plan B” for the moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates with Global Universities on Secure Mesh Communications Research Projects

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021-- Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC) has partnered with three prestigious universities on secure mesh communications research projects. This press release features multimedia....
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid-19: Doctors call for Plan B, and WHO's pandemic warning

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Doctors call for England's Covid Plan B to start. There are no plans to introduce tougher measures, or Plan B, in England despite daily coronavirus cases...
WORLD
Citizen Tribune

Study: Soybean futures held early warning signs for COVID

URBANA, Ill. — Global financial markets collapsed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world. But weeks earlier, soybean futures had already started providing an early warning sign of troubles ahead. Soybean futures were “the canary in the coal mine,” according to a team of agricultural economists...
AGRICULTURE
ilo.org

ILO calls for global solidarity to build peaceful and sustainable future

The world is faced by its biggest crises since the United Nations was established in 1945. A global pandemic and a climate emergency. It is humanity’s common agenda to address both and secure a resilient recovery for people and planet. Ahead of COP26, the ILO calls on all countries to work together for a more equitable, peaceful and sustainable future.
ADVOCACY
aithority.com

Lenovo Launches the Kind City: Interactive Global Collaboration Encourages Empathy and Creates a Future Built on Kindness

Lenovo launches the Kind City project—a vision to change urban environments forever and create future cities built on kindness. By championing empathy in society, the project strives to encourage stronger, more inclusive communities made possible through smarter technology, and restore kindness in places where citizens feel increasingly disconnected. Lenovo’s Kind...
BUSINESS
philanthropynewyork.org

Building long-term partnerships with nonprofits to scale impact: Lessons from sustained funding relationships

Building long-term partnerships with nonprofits to scale impact: Lessons from sustained funding relationships. By: Susan Olivo, Executive Director, Lavelle Fund for the Blind, and Brad Turner, Vice President & General Manager of Global Education and Literacy, Benetech. This piece was originally published by Philanthropy News Digest on October 25, 2021.
CHARITIES
AFP

US poised for final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
californiarocker.com

Moby Calls for Global Agreement to Shift to a Plant-Based Food System

International recording artist, Moby, has called for a global agreement about a shift to a plant-based food system this year at COP26, United Nations 26th annual climate change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, taking place now through November 12. “We face a climate catastrophe and especially a methane emergency,”...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

