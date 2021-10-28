The Rockefeller Foundation Invests to Prevent Future Pandemics and Calls for Greater Collaboration to Build a Global Early Warning System
The Rockefeller Foundation Invests to Prevent Future Pandemics and Calls for Greater Collaboration to Build a Global Early Warning System. Berlin | October 25, 2021 – The Rockefeller Foundation will provide up to USD150 million in funding to the Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI), a collaborative organization with a global network of...philanthropynewyork.org
Comments / 0