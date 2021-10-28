Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Selects Ten Communities as 2020-2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize Winners

The Dr. Robert and Anne Morrison Legacy Fund has been established with the Grundy County Community Foundation by Dr. Robert and Anne Morrison. The endowment fund will provide a permanent source of funding for the Dr. Robert Morrison and Anne Morrison Excellence Fund at Iowa State University, The Robert and Anne Morrison Creativity Fund with the SIOP Foundation (Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology), The 80th Anniversary Fund within the Industrial/Organizational Psychology Program at Purdue University, The Dr. Robert ’52 and Anne Morrison Internship Fund with Grinnell College, Grundy Center Community School District Foundation, Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the Grundy Soil and Water Conservation District.

GRUNDY COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO