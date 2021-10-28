CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Selects Ten Communities as 2020-2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize Winners

philanthropynewyork.org
 6 days ago

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Selects Ten Communities as 2020-2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize Winners. Princeton, N.J.—Today the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) announced the ten communities chosen to receive the 2020–2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize. The Prize honors and elevates communities at the forefront of advancing health, opportunity, and...

philanthropynewyork.org

wmar2news

Building for God Community Foundation - Oct. 2021

Building for God Community Foundation has been serving Baltimore's local, private, and growth -oriented non-profit organizations since 2007. In addition to annual grants, it's ‘40 plus’ person volunteer board provides interactive and ongoing support of its "Champions in Life" through their business skills, career acumen, and life experiences. Please visit...
BALTIMORE, MD
La Crosse Tribune

Tomah Health Community Foundation supports Lend a Hand

Imagine being taken to a hospital by ambulance and then realizing you have no way to get back to your home after being treated. For some patients, the dilemma is real. That is why the Tomah Health Community Foundation has donated $1,000 to help fund the Lend a Hand program at Tomah Health.
TOMAH, WI
State
Alaska State
philanthropynewyork.org

Burke Foundation Executive Director Atiya Weiss Selected as a 2021 Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow

Burke Foundation Executive Director Atiya Weiss Selected as a 2021 Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow. Washington, DC, Oct. 7, 2021 – Today, the Aspen Institute announced its 2021 Ascend Fellows. This vanguard of 19 changemakers are committed to reinventing systems, unlocking potential and breaking barriers, so children and their families can thrive.
CHARITIES
philanthropynewyork.org

Brooklyn Community Foundation Announces 20 Finalists Selected for 2021-22 Spark Prize

Brooklyn Community Foundation Announces 20 Finalists Selected for 2021-22 Spark Prize. After being on pause last year, our Brooklyn Community Foundation $100,000 SPARK Prize has returned for 2021—and we are thrilled to share the 20 nonprofit finalists selected by our Spark Prize Committee:. Arab American Association of New York. Arab-American...
BROOKLYN, NY
Frontiersman

Chickaloon Native Village receives award from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Chickaloon Native Village recently received national recognition from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for their innovative efforts to create a thriving community. “Being recognized by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is really a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff. We appreciate their ongoing commitment and are honored that RWJF has recognized Chickaloon as an innovative Government working to advance the health, opportunity, and equity for our Tribal citizens and community,” Traditional Chief Gary Harrison, Chickaloon Village Traditional Council stated in a recent press release.
CHICKALOON, AK
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees Rotary announces Voorhees 2021 Community Service Award winners

The Voorhees Breakfast Rotary Club has announced their Community Service Award honorees for 2021. Michelle Nocito has been chosen as Voorhees Businessperson of the Year, William Walenda and Rubab Sameer Sarfraz have been chosen as Voorhees Citizens of the Year and Diya Shyam, an Eastern High School student, has been chosen as Voorhees Selfless Student of the Year.
CHARITIES
sun-courier.com

Dr. Robert and Anne Morrison Legacy Fund established with Grundy County Community Foundation

The Dr. Robert and Anne Morrison Legacy Fund has been established with the Grundy County Community Foundation by Dr. Robert and Anne Morrison. The endowment fund will provide a permanent source of funding for the Dr. Robert Morrison and Anne Morrison Excellence Fund at Iowa State University, The Robert and Anne Morrison Creativity Fund with the SIOP Foundation (Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology), The 80th Anniversary Fund within the Industrial/Organizational Psychology Program at Purdue University, The Dr. Robert ’52 and Anne Morrison Internship Fund with Grinnell College, Grundy Center Community School District Foundation, Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the Grundy Soil and Water Conservation District.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
thedailyreporter.com

Foundation 2021 Community Good Grant distributes $31,757

The Branch County Community Foundation 2021 Community Good Grant cycle has provided $31,757 to 10 different organizations and programs in Branch County and Colon. Funding for this year’s recipients was made possible by Branch County Community Foundation Forever Fund, the Early Childhood Investment Fund, the Irv & Kathy Harris Memorial Fund, the Faith Based Initiative Fund, the Colon Foundation Fund, and the Emergency Relief Fund through a partnership with Branch County United Way.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
philanthropynewyork.org

The New York Women's Foundation Announces Five New Board Members

NEW YORK, NY, October 28, 2021 -- The New York Women’s Foundation welcomes four new and one returning member to its Board of Directors. These Board members will provide strategic direction for continued growth around The Foundation’s mission to create an equitable and just future for women and families by uniting a cross-cultural alliance that ignites action and invests in bold, community-led solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Worcester named winner of RWJF Culture of Health prize, recognized for programs like Recreation Worcester

Equity-focused programming like Recreation Worcester and a youth violence prevention initiative have made New England’s second-largest city one of 10 winners of the 2020-2021 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize awarded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Worcester is being nationally recognized with the prize for pursuing innovative...
WORCESTER, MA
lynchburgliving.com

2021 Community Impact Appreciation Winners

These six businesses prioritize giving back to the greater Lynchburg region, each in their own unique way. The Lynchburg Living team selected this group based on nominations from the community and recommendations from economic development leaders. CVFP Medical Group. Founded: 1993. Located: 7 primary care locations within the greater Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

New York-Presbyterian exec joins Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital as COO

Alan Lee has been appointed COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. Mr. Lee held multiple senior leadership roles at NewYork-Presbyterian since 2009, most recently as COO of the health system's Brooklyn Methodist hospital in New York City, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's.
ECONOMY
artsatl.org

Community Foundation announces first round of 2021 funding for arts groups

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta has announced $1.06 million in grants to Atlanta area arts groups, in its first of two cycles of funding in 2021. A second round will take place before the end of the year. Applications for the foundation’s Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund will be accepted...
ATLANTA, GA
rhodes.edu

Rhodes College Program Builds a Culture of Health Equity With Physician Training, Public Lectures, and Community Partnerships

Working toward a more equitable healthcare system in the United States means understanding the social and cultural determinants of health. Rhodes College, thanks in part to a three-year grant received from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in 2019, has been robustly incorporating issues of health equity into its liberal arts curriculum; developing health equity education in Memphis hospitals for current and future physicians; and deepening partnerships with healthcare, cultural, and social justice organizations.
MEMPHIS, TN
ospreyobserver.com

Get The Dirt: 2021 Community Water Wise Award Winners

The Community Water Wise Awards, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, a regional municipal water provider, recognize individuals and businesses committed to conserving our water resources and protecting the environment by using Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) principles. There are nine FFL principles which include: right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately;...
TAMPA, FL
Newswise

Hereditary Disease Foundation Announces 2021 Prizes Recognizing Leadership in Huntington’s Disease Research

Newswise — The Hereditary Disease Foundation today announced the recipients of its 2021 Awards: Elena Cattaneo, Director of the Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology and Pharmacology of Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of Milan, will receive the Hereditary Disease Foundation Leslie Gehry Brenner Prize for Innovation in Science. Sarah Hernandez, postdoctoral fellow and project scientist in the Thompson Lab at University of California, Irvine, will receive the Nancy S. Wexler Young Investigator Prize. The awards will be presented at the Hereditary Disease Foundation Pathways to Discovery Virtual Gala on Thursday, November 18, at 7pm, ET.
CHARITIES

