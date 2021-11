To the editor: Beside the loss of over a 1,000 people (about 7%) in the county since the last census, the data from the 2020 Census reflects some other telling trends. As a percent of the total population, the changes in the age groups are as follows: 0-14 declined from 14.7% to 13.0%; 14-25 increased from 14.4% to 14.7%; 25-54 declined from 35.9% to 30.1%; and 55+ increased from 35.2% to 41.4%.

