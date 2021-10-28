CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Run a Postgres Docker Container on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

By Rohit Jacob Mathew
freecodecamp.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, I will show you how I quickly set up and ran a Docker container for free on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In short, I used a VM in the Always Free Tier of OCI, and for a side project I set up a dockerised Postgres database. Let's...

www.freecodecamp.org

Bank Info Security

TeamTNT Deploys Malicious Docker Image on Docker Hub

Researchers at Uptycs Threat Research have uncovered a campaign in which the cloud-focused cryptojacking group TeamTNT is deploying malicious container images hosted on Docker Hub with an embedded script to download testing tools used for banner grabbing and port scanning. Researchers identified the Zgrab scanner penetration testing tool, which is...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Continuous integration with Docker and Jenkins

There is a great diversity of approaches to continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). Containerizing apps with Docker is a common step to take, for a variety of reasons. Once containerized, a key element to the CI pipeline is to build an image upon check-in, run the tests, and then publish the image to Docker Hub (or another registry) for use by downstream steps.
SOFTWARE
#Oracle Linux#Micro#Ocpu#Vm#Virtual Cloud Network
aithority.com

phoenixNAP Provides Performive With Reliable Infrastructure to Deliver Secure Managed Cloud Services

Performive leverages phoenixNAP’s colocation to deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions to growing SMBs and mid-size companies. phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its continued collaboration with Performive, a managed service provider delivering multi-cloud solutions to mid-size companies. Formerly Total Server Solutions, Performive leverages phoenixNAP’s colocation services to deliver specialized infrastructure solutions to mid-market companies and help them digitally transform their business.
PHOENIX, AZ
dvrplayground.com

Cloud Accounting Software Market Analytical Overview and Size(Value and Volume) by 2028 | Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite)

Cloud Accounting Software market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Cloud Accounting Software Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
SOFTWARE
pensacolavoice.com

CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure: How to Study for It?

The CCIE enterprise infrastructure is one of the most reputable networking enterprise certifications. It demonstrates how knowledgeable a person is in understanding the technicalities of corporate networks. Furthermore, it shows your abilities to solve problems using enterprise infrastructure. Attaining this certification ensures one thing very clearly; you’ll have the freedom...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Dockerize your Nodejs Application

The goal of this article is to demonstrate an example of dockerizing a nodejs application and using docker volumes to store the application data. I’m going to use a very simple example, but you can apply the same steps to dockerize any nodejs application. For this purpose, I will use...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxtoday.com

How to Run Mysql 8 with Docker and Docker-Compose

In this guide we are going to explore how to run Mysql 8 locally with docker and docker-compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Mysql 8 locally without installing it in your machine or if you want to run multiple versions of Mysql seamlessly.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

RackWare SWIFT is now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

RackWare Inc., a leading provider of migration, backup, and disaster recovery (DR) solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced RackWare SWIFT is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.
SOFTWARE
IEEE Spectrum

Learn Docker and Kubernetes With the Turing Pi

Once upon a time, if you wanted to install a piece of software, you just stuck an executable file on your hard drive somewhere and went on your merry way. But as computers became more complex, so did installation procedures, which led to problems like "dependency hell," as different applications dueled over conflicting system configurations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxtoday.com

Postgres 14: Learn to Install and Configure on Fedora 34

Postgresql is an open-source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Deploy MongoDB with Docker

MongoDB is an open-source document database built on a horizontal scale-out architecture that uses a flexible schema for storing data. In this article, we are going to explore how to deploy MongoDB with Docker.
SOFTWARE
chatsports.com

Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management Market Share by Top Manufacturers 2026: , Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, HP, Nuxeo etc….

” The global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management market research study provides clients with extensive industry knowledge as well as developing global industry market trends, assisting them in identifying future market assessments, sales, growth, and profitability. It does a detailed study of the Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management industry using SWOT analysis. This study looks at the market’s problems, limits, and possibilities. The Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management market research study provides clients with extensive industry knowledge as well as developing global industry market trends, assisting them in identifying sales, growth, future market assessments, and profitability. It does a detailed study of the Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management industry using SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
techwire.net

Tech Veteran Shafer Joins Oracle as Cloud Platform Representative

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. John Shafer, a longtime tech executive with a background as an engineer and strategist, has joined Oracle as a Cloud Platform representative. Shafer, who’s...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Cloud infrastructure market hits $180B run rate in Q3, as even chip shortages can’t slow it down

The question is can these vendors stay ahead of the chip shortages that are having an impact across the entire technology supply chain from smart phones to computers?. Let’s start with the top three vendors, who accounted for 70% of the market share this quarter. Amazon led the way once again, and while its market share percentage held steady, as it has for years at 33%, revenue grew at a remarkable 39%, an increase of 2% from the previous quarter and 10% over the year-ago report.
MARKETS
freecodecamp.org

How to Secure Your React.js Application

React.js is a scalable open-source JavaScript library and is one of the most commonly used front-end frameworks out there today. It's dynamic and is easy to get started with if you want to create interactive web applications with reusable components. There are lots of reasons to use React.js in your...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
freecodecamp.org

How to Use ES6 Features in React

Many JavaScript frameworks use ES6 features. So to help you learn these handy features, I'll introduce you to them and then show you how to apply them in React.js. Here are the ES6 features we'll cover in this guide:. Modules. Destructuring. Spread Operator. Arrow functions. Template Literals. All the examples...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

