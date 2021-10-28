Plans to create major new Aberdeen city centre market submitted

Climate activists will target 10 UK airports this weekend to protest proposed expansion.Campaigners are planning to protest at Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Gatwick, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London-City, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton airports from 11am on Saturday.The action has been organised by Stay Grounded – a global network of more than 160 member organisations promoting alternatives to aviation to address climate change – as part of the COP26 Coalition Global Action Days, and is calling for the halt of airport expansion and for an end to the “greenwashing” of aviation.Recommendations from the government advisory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) stipulate that there...
