On July 1, 2021, the board of directors of Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) and the board of directors of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS would acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Atotech (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended).

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO