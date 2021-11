Dr. Arlene Blum asks if she can take our interview on her morning walk. In the pandemic induced Zoom era that we find ourselves living in, it sounds like the perfect antidote to screen fatigue – so I am more than happy to oblige. Over the telephone, I accompany her stroll through Tilden Park in the Berkeley Hills. Every now and then she pauses, taking a moment of silence before offering me a verbal picture of her surroundings. It feels like I am meeting Blum in a place that brings her joy and vibrance, in nature. In retrospect, perhaps I shouldn't have expected anything less from the woman that led the first American (and all women's) ascent of Annapurna – one of the world's most dangerous mountains – and crossed The Alps with her baby daughter Annalise in her backpack.

EARTH SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO