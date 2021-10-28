CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Laser Therapy Sales to Reach US$ 165.4 Mn in 2031 as Need for Aesthetic Procedures Amplifies the Demand in Dermatology Industry

The cold laser therapy market study published by Future Market Insights offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analyses of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and...

houstonmirror.com

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Sales Are Set To Be Valued At US$ 744.6 Mn In 2021

Global zero liquid discharge sales are set to be valued at US$ 744.6 Mn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 8 to 9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Constant demand from heavy end-use industries...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Dispenser Market is projected to reach close to US$ 14 Bn by 2031-end

The global industrial dispenser market is projected to reach close to US$ 14 Bn by 2031-end, expanding at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years. Higher rate of adoption of Industry 4.0 and integration of automation in various industries are contributing toward market growth. Newer sensor technologies in industrial dispensers will provide the necessary boost to the market.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Worm Gear Demand Market is Expected to Represent a Value of Nearly US$ 320,000 Mn by the End of 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Worm Gear Demand market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Worm Gear Demand.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Cell Therapy Market Dynamic Amplifying Growth (2021:2028)

The cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020–2027. The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Cell Therapy Market as it covers the key boundaries required...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ultra Short Base Line Positioning System Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 127.7 Mn by 2021, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

In its market study on the ultra-short base line positioning system, Future Market Insights (FMI) presents deep dive into developments across segments in terms of operational frequency range, nominal range, antenna aperture, and end-use in the global ultra-short base line positioning system market. The study also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to strengthen sales prospects.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

High Power Industrial Burner Sales To Reach 2.2 Mn Units By 2031

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global high power industrial burners market is projected to be valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Compact design, quite operation, coupled with low capital cost are the prime reasons adding to extensive use of high power industrial burners. The ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption of supply chain networks and manufacturing activities.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Combine Harvester Market Is Expected To Reach A Little Over US$ 12,748 Mn By The End Of The Forecast Period, Registering A CAGR Of 3.8% For The Period Between 2018 And 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global Combine Harvester market in its new report titled 'Combine Harvester Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026.' The long-term outlook on the global Combine Harvester market will remain positive with the Combine Harvester market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. According to sources, the self-propelled segment is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, primarily due to growing adoption of large-sized combine harvesters.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

The Automotive Vertical To Witness A Technological Awakening By Automotive Collision Repair Services Market Reaching US$ 172 Bn By 2027

Automotive collision repair services refer to repair and maintenance carried out for passenger and commercial vehicles, post a crash, collision, or accident. The global market for automotive collision repair services is estimated to be pegged at around US$ 95 Bn by 2019 end, registering a CAGR of nearly 5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in average vehicle age, poor quality of infrastructure, and increase in vehicle parc are considered to be prominent factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market over the forecast period. On the other hand, with rising concerns toward increasing number of road traffic deaths, legislations, vehicle standards, and road infrastructure are improving. This may, in turn, result in lesser collisions, consequently hindering the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market to some extent.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Recycled Scrap Metal Market is likely to register a growth at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 and 2031

Sales of global recycled scrap metal market are poised to total 58.3 Bn in 2021, opines FMI. Increasing demand for recycled scrap metal across industries such as automotive, shipbuilding, and infrastructure is expected to increase the sales. Application of recycled scrap metals for the production of machinery, industrial tools, and...
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Construction Apps Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Constructconnect ,Cobuilder ,Autodesk Construction Cloud

The Construction Apps Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Exponentially Innovative Slingshot To Define The Clinical Trial Management System Market

The global Clinical Trial Management System Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Pea Protein Ingredients Market are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2031, rising at a 7.2% CAGR through 2031

Rising demand from various end-use industries such as bakery & snacks, beverages and others is expected to fuel pea protein ingredients market growth during the forecast period. Increasing preference for natural ingredients in food products also will continue pushing sales in the market. Sales in the pea protein ingredients market...
BUSINESS
Bolivar Commercial

Eco-friendly Labels Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of 2030

Global ECO-FRIENDLY LABELS MARKET Growth 2021-2027 was just released by Trends Market Research. The report offers an in-depth examination of the main elements that can assist well-known firms in the sector in developing effective future action plans. Market revenue and market size are the two primary parameters analysed in this study. In the projected period 2021-2027, the market research offers key information such as market share, market size, and growth rate. The research offers insights into market developments, trends, and supply and demand changes in a variety of global regions.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

B2B Services Review Platforms Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | Clutch, UpCity, Sortlist

HTF MI introduce new research on Global B2B Services covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global B2B Services explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Clutch, HubSpot Agency Directory, Agency Spotter, CrowdReviews, GoodFirms, Sortlist & UpCity.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Surgical Lasers Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 2 Billion till 2026 | Key Players: Alma Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biolitec AG, BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation.

Because lasers are more exact than traditional surgical tools like scalpels, they cause less damage to healthy tissues. Patients usually suffer reduced discomfort, bleeding, swelling, and scarring as a result. As a result, patients recover faster after laser surgery and are less prone to develop infections. Furthermore, laser therapy operations take only a few minutes. Due to a growing demand for less or minimally invasive treatment modalities, lasers have been increasingly used to treat a number of illnesses in recent years. Surgical lasers are commonly utilized in ophthalmology, lithotripsy, cancer diagnosis and treatment, and aesthetic and dermatologic procedures.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Smart Home Healthcare Market May Set Epic Growth Story with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Proteus

The " Worldwide Smart Home Healthcare - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Apple Inc., Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Google, Health Care Originals, Hocoma, Medical Guardian, LLC, Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VitalConnect & Zanthion. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Newborn Metabolic Screening Market To Move Through The Consistency-Oriented Ellipse By Reaching US$ 247 Mn From 2020 to 2030

The Newborn Metabolic Screening Market will witness a CAGR of 9.2%, reaching US$ 247 Mn between 2020 to 2030. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Specialty Food Ingredients Market are expected to reach nearly US$ 85,000 Mn by 2022-end - FMI Studies

Specialty food ingredients are utilised by the food & beverage industry for enhancing the taste and flavour of the processed food. Specialty food ingredients preserve the texture, emulsify, add benefits in processing, add superfluous edge health dimension, and enhance colour of the produced food. Health, technological, and nutritional related functions of these ingredients make the diet tasty, safe, affordable, healthy, and pleasant for consumption.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2022 | Major Giants Panasonic, Zebra, Trimble

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Panasonic, Zebra(Xplore), Getac, Dell, HP, UROVO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Emdoor, Handheld group, MSI, Jiangsu Seuic Technology Co., Ltd., Trimble, Chainway, DT Research, iRuggy, Mobile Demand, AAEON, Shenzhen SOTEN Technology Ltd., Beijing Speedata Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangzhicheng Technology Co.,Ltd., Senter Electronics, ShenZhen AORO Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen YSFEN communication equipment Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Handheld-Wireless Technology Co,Ltd., ShenZhen Qianhai Gole Technology Co.,Ltd, Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Corporation Limited & SUNMI.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Grass Fed Beef Market are expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR in terms of value, reaching US$ 17.9 Bn in 2031

Growing awareness regarding health benefits and consumption of a balanced diet, along with increasing sales of bulk food ingredients via online retail channels are expected to provide impetus to grass fed beef market growth. Considering this, FMI has projected the sales of grass fed beef to expand at a 3.7% CAGR through 2031 in terms of volume.
AGRICULTURE

