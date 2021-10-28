CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Chickasha to face Newcastle in crucial district game

 6 days ago
Noah Flores (21) returns a kick during a game against Anadarko. Austin Litterell

With the regular season winding down, stakes continue to get higher.

The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks will be competing in a crucial District 4A-1 game this week, hitting the road for the final time this regular season. The Fightin' Chicks will travel to Newcastle on Friday for a district game with the Racers.

The Fightin' Chicks and Racers are currently next to each other in the district standings, and Chickasha is currently barely on the outside looking. Newcastle is currently fourth in the district standings, and Chickasha is currently fifth in the district standings.

The Fightin' Chicks are not too far behind the Racers, and they currently sit just one game back of the fourth and final playoff spot through five district games.

Chickasha is 4-4 on the season and owns a 2-3 district record. The Racers are also 4-4 on the season, but they have a 3-2 record in district play.

A Chickasha win over Newcastle would not only move the two teams to 3-3 in district play, but it would also give the Fightin' Chicks a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker advantage if needed after the regular season comes to an end.

The Fightin' Chicks are looking to bounce back after a loss to a Bethany ranked sixth by Associated Press members. Newcastle is coming off a win over Elgin.

As for common opponents, Chickasha and Newcastle each beat Cache and Weatherford. The two teams lost to Clinton and Bethany.

