Caltrans to Increase Closure Times on Hwy 299

The opening of the Hambro recycling center in Arcata is being postponed again due to the Minor Use Permit still awaiting approval by the City of Arcata Community Development Department. The application was submitted, August 2, 2021, and was returned to the company as “Incomplete” September 8, 2021. A planning consultant was hired by the company to expedite the process. The company met with City officials and California Coastal Commission representatives on-site September 28, 2021, to discuss issues. The plan is still being reviewed by city officials. Hambro hopes to open the recycling center December 1, 2021, contingent on the approval of the City of Arcata and the California Coastal Commission. CRV recycling services have not been available regularly for over 18 months in Humboldt County. Humboldt consumers continue to pay fees to Cal Recycle. Any assistance to facilitate the approval of this process would be a great benefit to Humboldt County consumers as well as Hambro Recycling.

ARCATA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO