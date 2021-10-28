CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Caltrans to Increase Closure Times on Hwy 299

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to expedite repairs on State Route 299, following damage from the Monument Fire and rockslides, Caltrans District 2 will be increasing closure times. This move is necessary in order to make sure work is completed prior to the arrival of peak winter season....

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Caltrans completes expansion project on portion of Highway 70

OROVILLE, Calif. — Caltrans celebrated the completion of its third major safety project on Highway 70 between Marysville and Oroville on Tuesday. The expansion is the third of six planned roadway improvement projects on Highway 70. According to Caltrans, more than 17,000 vehicles and about 900 trucks per day travel...
OROVILLE, CA
Daily Republic

Caltrans cancels overnight closure of WB I-80 in Vallejo

VALLEJO — the state Department of Transportation on Tuesday canceled a full overnight closure of westbound Interstate 80 in Vallejo scheduled from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday due to weather. The full overnight closure of eastbound I-80 in Vallejo will continue from 11:59 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m....
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Increase Closure Times#State Route 299
KSBW.com

Caltrans announces potential reopening date of Highway 1

RAGGED POINT, Calif. — Caltrans announced on Thursday that Highway 1 should be fully reopened within the week. Both directions of Highway 1 are closed between Gorda and Ragged Point after a rockslide blocked the road. In addition, geotechnical teams were called to the area to assess the safety of the rock face next to the road.
RAGGED POINT, CA
CBS LA

Closures Start Monday As Caltrans Continues Burbank Boulevard Bridge Work Above 5 Freeway

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Several freeway off-ramps and intersections will be closed to traffic next week as Caltrans continues to work on the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange. (credit: My5LA) Caltrans and Metro have been working to build carpool lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank, but in order to do so, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge needed to be lengthened to span the new, wider freeway. Starting Monday at midnight, the southbound 5 Freeway Burbank Boulevard exit will be closed through Nov. 16 at 5 a.m. for off-ramp construction. The intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Front Street will also be...
BURBANK, CA
kymkemp.com

Hambro Recycling Postpones Arcata Recycling Center Again!

The opening of the Hambro recycling center in Arcata is being postponed again due to the Minor Use Permit still awaiting approval by the City of Arcata Community Development Department. The application was submitted, August 2, 2021, and was returned to the company as “Incomplete” September 8, 2021. A planning consultant was hired by the company to expedite the process. The company met with City officials and California Coastal Commission representatives on-site September 28, 2021, to discuss issues. The plan is still being reviewed by city officials. Hambro hopes to open the recycling center December 1, 2021, contingent on the approval of the City of Arcata and the California Coastal Commission. CRV recycling services have not been available regularly for over 18 months in Humboldt County. Humboldt consumers continue to pay fees to Cal Recycle. Any assistance to facilitate the approval of this process would be a great benefit to Humboldt County consumers as well as Hambro Recycling.
ARCATA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lassen County News

Caltrans provides update on Highway 70 closure

Caltrans announced today, Oct. 27, that State Route 70 remains closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (Butte/Plumas County) with no current estimated time of reopening. Crews are continuing to assess damage to the route following recent storms. Multiple slides occurred along the highway, with the largest bringing approximately...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
srpd.org

TRAFIC ADVISORY - Caltrans US-101 Central San Rafael Off-Ramp - Extended Weekend Closure

San Rafael, CA. – The San Rafael Police Department will have extra officers on hand as Caltrans District 4 (Bay Area) conducts an extended weekend closure of the Northbound (NB) US-101 Central San Rafael Off-Ramp. The weekend closure is scheduled to start on Saturday, October 30, at 9:00 P.M., and have the off-ramp reopened on Sunday, October 31, at 12:00 P.M.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Tehechapi News

TehachaPod covers Clean California Program through Caltrans

There is a new emphasis being put on litter removal and community cleanup projects headed up by Caltrans through the Clean California program. Joseph Reidhead from Caltrans District 9 came into the TehachaPod studios to talk about the programs and opportunities now available by this $1 billion program the state of California is funding.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Caltrans funding to add roundabout in Weedpatch

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KGET) –More than 2.1 billion dollars is being allocated by the California Transportation Commission for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. One of the projects approved this week is a roundabout on State Route 223 in Kern County. The project will cost 4.4 million dollars and will go to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Hwy 4 Connector in Antioch Reopens Following Injury Accident, Lengthy Closure

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Antioch Tuesday morning closed the westbound Highway 4 connector ramp to Highway 160 for 11 hours, according to authorities. The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the accident on the State Route 4 westbound connector shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. CHP later issued a severe traffic alert due to the crash. Overturned Tractor Trailer and Traffic Collision With Injuries on Westbound CA-4 Connector Ramp to CA-160 in Antioch. Connector Ramp Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 2, 2021 Five hours later, authorities confirmed that the work to clear the accident...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy