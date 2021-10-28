CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is sustainably grown palm oil? – infographic

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly 50% of all supermarket products incorporating palm oil, the option for brands to choose Certified Sustainable palm oil has...

natureworldnews.com

Palm Oil: The Common Household Ingredient that Harms the Climate

Immense wildfires raged over Indonesian Sumatra and Borneo in September 2015, only months earlier after world finalized the Paris Agreement on global warming, obscuring the clouds throughout Southeast Asia and endangering the mental wellbeing of scores of people. "As much as other plants, palm oil grows faster over tropical rainforests...
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Palm Oil in Cosmetics: Environmental Impact and Sustainability Concerns

Palm oil is a versatile vegetable oil that's ubiquitous in cosmetics and personal care products as well as packaged foods, cleaning products, and even biofuel. Making up a third of the global oil market, the ingredient is present in more than half of all packaged products sold in the U.S. and 70% of cosmetics. It's beloved by the beauty industry for its high vitamin E content, texture-boosting fatty acids, and natural alcohols, which give it desirable emollient properties.
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude palm oil prices to remain elevated through 2022 - Moody's

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Disruptions to production, low inventory levels and strong prices of competing oils will keep crude palm oil (CPO) prices elevated through 2022, credit ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday. "CPO prices are continuing a rally that started in mid-2020. Supply-side constraints, including labour shortages in major producer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Oil Can#Infographic#Sustainably#Daabon
ihsmarkit.com

What it takes to produce smart and sustainable semiconductor chips

As the world was hit by a global pandemic, lifestyles and priorities changed, which resulted in a heightened social and environmental consciousness amongst capital market. This ESG trend is also affecting the global semiconductor market as well. In this report, IHS Markit looks at the supply chain of semiconductor industry...
SOFTWARE
GreenBiz

Paul Hawken: Sustainability isn't enough. Here's what is

Sustainability is a limited framework. The solutions to the climate crisis hinge upon embracing regeneration as a universal organizing principle. That’s according to entrepreneur and author Paul Hawken, who just published a "what-to-do," action-packed handbook for those seeking to channel collective action on complex, systemic problems in ways that nurture life and livelihoods.
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

What Explains The Recent Weakness In Oil Prices?

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, putting the market in a position to form a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. This will be the second sign of weakness this week with the first being a change in trend to down on the daily chart.
TRAFFIC
Oil Production
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Correction in sight in 2022 for palm oil prices, says Fitch

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research expects crude palm oil prices to average RM4,200 per tonne in 2021, compared with its previous forecast of RM3,800 a tonne. In a report on Thursday (Oct 28), Fitch said it had also revised up its 2022 forecast, but...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Sustainable Flying: What Options Are There For Net-Zero Flights?

IATA recently declared an industry-wide target of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Roadmaps and strategies on how to get there may differ from airline to airline. However, apart from increasing operational efficiency and other measures such as AI-supported flight planning, the projected significant strides revolve around three main pillars. Aviation...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown coffee

Latte drinkers may in the future be sipping on java sourced from a petri dish rather than a plantation, say scientists behind a new technique to grow what they hope to be sustainable coffee in a lab. "It's really coffee, because there is nothing else than coffee material in the...
AGRICULTURE
limcollege.edu

Sustainability Task Force Asks, “What Does Sustainability Mean to You?”

On Monday, October 18, I took part in LIM’s semesterly Sustainability Task Force meeting. The meeting was held over Zoom by LIM’s faculty and students. The meeting started off with a fun song, encouraging participants to “reduce, reuse, recycle." Next, we were asked to engage in a poll asking, “What does sustainability mean to you?” Answers included, “thinking about tomorrow,” “caring for our planet,” and more, which immediately made clear that everyone on the call was conscious about the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
animalpetitions.org

Protect Orangutans and Tigers From Law-Breaking Palm Oil Companies

Target: Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia’s Minister for Environment and Forestry. Goal: Stop palm oil producers from infiltrating critical forests and protected animal habitats. The world’s largest palm oil producer is handing over more of its lands to greedy corporations while ignoring flagrant violations of environmental law. Currently, over 600 companies...
AGRICULTURE
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

NZ's government plans to switch to a circular economy to cut waste and emissions, but it's going around in the wrong circles

The New Zealand government is currently developing plans to address two crises — climate change and waste — and to embrace a circular economy. But it has no clear path for how to do this. The resulting muddle is watering down the potential of a circular economy to bring lasting change. Public consultation is underway to develop an emissions reduction plan, following the Climate Change Commission’s advice on carbon budgets towards New Zealand’s 2050 net-zero target. Another consultation document proposes to overhaul the country’s waste strategy and legislation. Both documents intend to move Aotearoa towards a circular economy — one that...
AUSTRALIA

