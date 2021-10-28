CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers Vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 8 On FanDuel Sportsbook

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackers vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview For Week 8 On FanDuel Sportsbook. The best Thursday Night Football game of the season is set to take center stage in Week 8, with the Green Bay Packers taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Let’s take a look at a few...

www.sportsgrid.com

ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s brutally honest take on backbreaking INT vs. Packers

Week 8 of the NFL started off with a bang, as two top teams in the league duked it out in an instant classic. The Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers had an absolute barnburner of a game. Sadly for Cardinals fans, the game didn’t go in their favor, as Rasul Douglas made a clutch interception on Kyler Murray’s pass to seal the game for the Packers.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Kyler Murray's endzone INT: A.J. Green should've known that ball was coming his way I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers made a statement last night by taking down Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Murray still had his shot to win the game with 15 seconds left abd the ball at the Packers 5-yard line, but a miscommunication with A.J. Green led to a game-sealing interception for Green Bay. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Murray's interception and breaks down Green's costly mistake in the final seconds of the ball game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kyler Murray Injury News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was seen limping off at the end of Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. While he initially dismissed the injury as nothing serious, the news this morning indicates that it’s fairly serious. On today’s edition of FOX NFL Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Update On QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field on Thursday night following the Arizona Cardinals‘ crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers. During the final minute of the game, Murray suffered a lower-body injury. It occurred on an awkward fall in the red zone when he was trying to run for a first down. Cardinals fans were awfully worried about Murray’s health after they heard he left the stadium with a walking boot on.
NFL
FanSided

Absence of Rodney Hudson leaves Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vulnerable

Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray is protected a whole lot better when Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson is in the starting lineup. For three consecutive weeks, the Arizona Cardinals managed to remain undefeated without their Pro Bowl center in the starting lineup. This past Thursday night, the absence of Rodney Hudson finally caught up to the squad’s high-flying offense.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Have Already Begun Removing References to Henry Ruggs at Allegiant Stadium

It’s only been a matter of hours since the news of Henry Ruggs’ devastating car accident, but with the presumption that Ruggs was driving impaired, the Raiders have wasted little time in their response. The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon and they have already removed many references to...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL

