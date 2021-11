Alert Denton, Discuss Denton, Engage Denton, Improving Denton…what’s the difference?!. If you live in Denton—which we hope you do!—we want to make sure you are engaged and in the know about all that’s going on in your local government! To do that, we’ve developed a number of interactive tools to help you stay informed and connected with City staff and your local community. While the names may sound similar, each of these unique tools serves a different purpose in making sure you can conveniently stay plugged in. Learn more about each one below!

DENTON, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO