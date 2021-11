Recently, Trisha Yearwood shared a picture of herself standing with her husband Garth Brooks on Instagram. Now, as they're married, pictures of the two country singers together isn't exactly rare. However, the occasion for this picture was that the Grand Ole Opry was celebrating its 5,000th broadcast, and as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, both Yearwood and Brooks performed. The show was streamed by fellow country singer Chris Janson to YouTube. You can watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood accompany each other at around the one-hour, 40-minute mark.

