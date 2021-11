The Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers are each trending in opposite directions this season. The Bears lost their third game in a row on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, 33 to 22, and they are now three and five this year. The Steelers just knocked off the Cleveland Browns, 15 to 10, for their third consecutive victory, which pulled their record this season to four and three. Chicago travels to Pittsburgh next for Monday Night Football (November 8) and according to DraftKings Sportsbook the opening line is at +6.5 for the Bears, with the over/under at 40.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO