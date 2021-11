You can't have Hallmark and Lifetime taking up all of the Christmas fun without Netflix getting in on the action. Netflix has lined up 12 new films, six new series, and five family-friendly titles for its "Here for the Holidays" 2021 celebration. Vanessa Hudgens returns in triplicate for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, while Nina Dobrev headlines the Christmas comedy Love Hard. There are also a handful of international titles from Sweden, France, Spain, and more in the mix. If you're in the mood for cheesy Christmas movie fun, Christmas craft and baking competitions, or some animated fun to watch with the family, there is something for everyone in Netflix's "Here for the Holidays" slate. Check out the full schedule below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO