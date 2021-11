When you think of country music, one of the first names that come to mind is probably none other than Blake Shelton. Arguably one of the biggest acts to emerge from the genre, Shelton has been active in the music world for some two decades at this point. Bursting on the scene with the 2001 single "Austin," the then-long-haired Shelton quickly made an impression on listeners — with the track peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO