Fall in the Missouri Woods

This past weekend we took a trip to the woods to celebrate my birthday. When I say "the woods," I don't mean the nearest place where there are a lot of trees. We are in the forest as I write this article. To be specific, the Homochitto National Forest near Gloster, Mississippi. This forest retreat offers peace, quiet, and time to reflect. I wanted to unplug, and here, one doesn’t have a choice. No internet, no cell signal, and no tv mean true quiet. Full disclosure, I did go up to the gate yesterday for a phone call that I needed to make, but for the most part, we have left civilization behind for better or worse, and in my opinion, it has been for better. The first day we were struck by how quiet it was. We heard no birds, saw no squirrels, rabbits, or deer, and the only sound was the occasional leaf letting go and drifting to earth. The second day, I saw a few spiders, but the only sound was falling leaves hitting the forest floor again. Today, the third day, I heard crows calling to their brethren and the faint, far away caws as they were answered. After sitting quietly for a while, I heard more birds. Chirps, cheeps, tweets, the songs of birds large and small. Finally, I saw six crows flying along following the creek.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO