"Whoa! Stop that little donkey so I can grab a drink." That is something you could very well find yourself saying. That is if Penelope and Pierre are at the same event as you. The Farm at Sparrow Hills calls them "Beverage Burros". These mini donkeys are for hire to make events and weddings more fun here in Northern Colorado. According to the website Penelope and Pierre "can carry beverages, party favors, or whatever you can think of at your next event! They are ready for any occasion in any theme you can imagine." What a fun idea. This seems so very Colorado to me.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO