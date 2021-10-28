Speeding Lands A St. Robert Man In Jail

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
(CNN) — New FBI infrared aerial surveillance video played in court Wednesday appears to show Kyle Rittenhouse moving toward a parking lot where Joseph Rosenbaum was standing, revealing never-before-seen moments before an interaction that led to the fatal shooting of Rosenbaum. The video is the first piece of evidence showing...
Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
Comments / 0