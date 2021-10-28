KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday October 28th

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s.
(Credit: CBS 2)
(Credit: CBS 2)
Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
