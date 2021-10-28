KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday October 28th

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day. Make sure you grab the heavy jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year. Be prepared to deal with the chill through Friday before we get some relief from the chill. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Looking at the forecast, today will be dry with mostly sunny conditions when you look at the entire day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO