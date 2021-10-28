CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday October 28th

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday October 28th. For today:...

www.krmsradio.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
JACKSON, MS
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Thursday To Start In The 20s For Most

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29. Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47. Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
CHICAGO, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Thursday is filled with stubborn clouds and chilly temperatures that barely move. Most of north Georgia should see some steady rain this morning that should taper off to a patchy drizzle by the afternoon.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Another Chilly Start With Cooler Afternoon Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day. Make sure you grab the heavy jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year. Be prepared to deal with the chill through Friday before we get some relief from the chill. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Looking at the forecast, today will be dry with mostly sunny conditions when you look at the entire day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s...
PITTSBURGH, PA

