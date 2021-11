News Bites for October 25... ...During Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens/Cincinnati Bengals game on Hearst “98 Rock” WIYY and “NewsRadio 1090” WBAL Baltimore, a fan attempted to climb into the broadcast booth. “What… what, what, what are you doing?” color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo could be heard saying early in the first quarter. Moments later play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky explained the situation to listeners. “If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches,” Sandusky said. “We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth. She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’” Ayanbadejo responded, “Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game. I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO