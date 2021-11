A solar flare has made it so the beauty of the Northern Lights may possibility be visible from Idaho this weekend. It could also impact communications!. It's rare but happens on occasion; Aurora Borealis being seen as far South as Idaho, and it may happen this weekend. According to CNN, "A large solar flare erupted Thursday and is set to reach Earth Saturday, which could result in a strong geomagnetic storm and cause the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, to be visible across the US and Europe." They even have maps that indicate where this may be visible, and while it's possible that the lights can be seen from the Treasure Valley, it's much more likely to be seen if you head North. Take a look at this graphic:

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO