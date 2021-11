All the steps you never knew about when it comes to getting your ballot, making sure it’s properly counted, and auditing the results. So, you’ve done your part, filled in the circle, fulfilled your civic responsibility. Or maybe you are headed to the polls on Nov. 2 to vote on Election Day. Congratulations! But have you ever wondered what happens next? Buckle in, we’re getting into the nuts and bolts (literally) of election day in Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO