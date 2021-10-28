DAR holds October meeting

The Loyal School Board discussed a survey with community members to start their meeting. The Board met at 6:00 p.m. to meet with members of the community to review the facilities upgrade survey and answer questions from community members. More information can be found on the school website. In closed session, they discussed the Special Education Paraprofessional applications and administrative recommendations and personnel issues. The English Department gave a great presentation to the Board about the changes they are implementing in the English Department including essential learning targets pulled from the state standards, and the addition of individualized courses. The Board also approved two out-of-state field trips. The Chorus and Drama Club will be attending a dinner theater production of the Music Man at Chanhassen on Wednesday, November 3; and the Board approved a Spanish Club trip to Costa Rica in 2023. The Board also accepted a letter of resignation from Crystal Ashbeck. They thanked Crystal for her time and effort while being at Loyal. They wish Crystal the best in her future employment endeavors. They tabled the decision to hire a part-time special education paraprofessional until next month as they have not completed all of the interviews yet. The Board also reviewed the School Operational Plan pertaining to COVID protocols. They reviewed the current positive cases, which is one, and close contacts, which is none. At this time, they are not planning any changes to the current plan. The Board also discussed and approved the updated high school gymnasium portable audio system proposal. The first purchase of this system proposal will be new microphones and a digital processor. The Board also approved several winter coaches including, for Girls Basketball, Mike Rueth as the Head Coach, Tony Wilke as the JV Coach, Angie Kollmansberger as the Assistant, Jaedyn Pieper as the 8th Grade Coach, and Jamie Wolf as the 7th Grade Coach. For Boys Basketball, the Board approved Brandon DeSmet as Head Coach, Steven Arch as JV, Louis Stieglitz as Assistant and 8th Grade Coach, and Dean Bogdonovich as 7th Grade Coach. The Board also approved the property/liability insurance renewal quote from Spectrum Insurance; and the 2021 Annual Meeting Agenda.

