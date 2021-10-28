CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WXKS-A (Talk 1200)/Boston Adds Simulcast Of WTAG/Worcester's Jim Polito For Mornings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WXKS-A (TALK 1200)/BOSTON is picking up sister News-Talk WTAG-A-W235AV/WORCESTER's JIM POLITO for mornings, starting MONDAY (11/1). POLITO's show also airs on iHEART News-Talk stations WHJJ-A-W284BA/PROVIDENCE and WHYN-A-W255DL/SPRINGFIELD,...

Jim Polito

IHeartMedia “Talk 1200” WXKS Boston adds “The Jim Polito Show” to mornings, effective Nov. 1. Polito is also heard in mornings on the company’s WTAG Worcester (580), WHYN Springfield (560) and WHJJ Providence (920). “I am proud of Jim and his growth. More than anyone I know; Jim loves politics...
