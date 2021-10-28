WXKS-A (Talk 1200)/Boston Adds Simulcast Of WTAG/Worcester's Jim Polito For Mornings

What do you think? Add your comment below. Dedicated followers of this here missive are well aware that The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the number crunchers from XTRENDS – live for the data. After exhaustive research on the interwebs, we have come to the infallible conclusion that there is no such month as Rocktober. Though this radio construct has a rich and semi-lauded history, we are here to declare its existence fake news. We can say, however, that the just-released OCTOBER survey is real. It covered a measurable and verifiable period that began on SEPTEMBER 16th and concluded on OCTOBER 13th. The time frame featured one minor federally-mandated holiday weekend, a ton o’ gridiron action, and these ratings results:

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO