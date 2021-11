An under-the-radar altcoin that utilizes key features from both Bitcoin and Ethereum just broke into the top 100 crypto assets by market cap. Hybrid blockchain platform Kadena (KDA) reached a $3 billion market cap on Sunday, surging 175% in just seven days. It is now the 69th largest crypto asset by market cap, currently trading at $17.45.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO