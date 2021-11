ReflecDavid Lee stepped down as chair of the Caltech Board of Trustees last month and Board member Dave Thompson was elected to take his place, with Board members Barbara Barrett and Ronald Linde to serve as vice chairs.ting on his nine years of service as chair of Caltech’s Board of Trustees, Lee, who earned his Ph.D. at Caltech in 1974 and will remain a member of the board, emphasized the critical importance of an active board, which he led by example, according to his colleagues.

