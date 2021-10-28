CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial sees growth potential at Red Chris mine

Cover picture for the articleImperial Metals Corp. (III-TSX) has released 2021 third quarter production numbers for the has Red Chris copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia. The company said Red Chris produced 17.2 million pounds of copper and 15,249 ounces of gold in the third quarter, compared to 17.6 million pounds of copper and 15,451...

