Imperial sees growth potential at Red Chris mine

MELBOURNE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group is looking at the potential to use the waste from its Australian nickel mining operations to capture and store carbon and will conduct field trials this financial year. It is also harnessing new technologies to look deeper underground for minerals critical to the energy transition like nickel and copper, Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler will say at a trade conference in London, according to prepared remarks. BHP mines the metal at its Nickel West operations in Western Australia. It also processes nickel into high quality powder, 85% of which goes to the battery industry. This year it signed a deal to supply nickel - a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries - to Tesla Inc . Waste from Nickel West operations is high in magnesium oxide, which can pull carbon out of the air to create magnesium carbonate, a stable compound in the form of a salt, according to Tyler.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO