Elton John admits that his days of prima donna-type explosions still happen — despite having vowed long ago to keep his ego in check. The “Rocket Man” reveled to The Guardian, “I’m not proud of that stuff, no, it makes me shudder. My behavior was so erratic and so unpredictable. And it’s still in me, to explode at any moment. I’ve been trying to work on that for a long time and I’ve got a wonderful husband who knows how to get me out of that stuff. I think it’s an artistic thing — artists can be so self-destructive sometimes, for no reason. I can have a day when everything in my whole life is going so well, and I get up and I feel like the world is against me. Why, I do not know.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO