_DSC9855.JPG

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a group of migrants came ashore Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 4 showed several people sitting around at Haulover Park. Cell phone video captured Haitian migrants coming ashore and running up the beach. The boat they got out of quickly headed out for deeper waters just before 11 a.m. U.S. Customs & Border Protection says that all the migrants will be interviewed and processed. Chopper 4 was over the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies responded including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police. In total 21 migrants were detained. From the ground, CBS4 News cameras were rolling as some of those migrants were loaded up into border patrol vehicles. One of the migrants was holding a baby.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO