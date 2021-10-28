_DSC9855.JPG

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com
 5 days ago

Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Federal Agents Enter Home Of Missing Woman Heidi Planck With Guns Drawn

PALMS (CBSLA) – — Investigators have obtained and put out a search warrant on the home of Heidi Planck, the 39 year old mother who has beenmissing for almost two weeks. Federal agents and robbery homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department went into Planck’s home with guns drawn on Friday evening, as the hunt for the missing woman continues. Sources believe that officers were under the impression that they might have been walking into a crime scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Election Fraud
wmleader.com

Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out of his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears To Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Miami

21 Haitian Migrants Make It To Shore At Haulover Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a group of migrants came ashore Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 4 showed several people sitting around at Haulover Park. Cell phone video captured Haitian migrants coming ashore and running up the beach. The boat they got out of quickly headed out for deeper waters just before 11 a.m. U.S. Customs & Border Protection says that all the migrants will be interviewed and processed. Chopper 4 was over the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies responded including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police. In total 21 migrants were detained. From the ground, CBS4 News cameras were rolling as some of those migrants were loaded up into border patrol vehicles. One of the migrants was holding a baby.
MIAMI, FL
KTLA

Inmate suspected of killing cellmate at Rancho Cucamonga jail: SBSD

Authorities say they suspect an inmate killed his cellmate at a San Bernardino County jail. The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports Monday that 31-year-old Ceasar Adrian Wilkinson was arrested last week for investigation into the murder of his cellmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Authorities say deputies received a report of a disturbance […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Woman killed in head-on crash Tuesday night in Hesperia identified

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Hesperia was identified as 62-year-old EunHee Sims. It happened at about 7:06 pm, on October 26, 2021, on Hesperia Road, north of Eucalyptus Street, and involved a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a 2008 Honda CRV.
HESPERIA, CA
Sierra Sun

DA: No charges in DUI, leaving scene of accident case

The District Attorney’s Office has determined that no charges will be filed in the April death of a man in downtown Truckee. On April 14, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office received a report from the Truckee Police Department of a fatal injury to a pedestrian. Justin ‘Shuba’ Ardagh, 25,...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

