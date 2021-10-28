‘Landscapers’: See Olivia Colman & David Thewlis in First Teaser for True-Crime Dark Comedy (VIDEO)

While finding the right therapist can be wonderfully beneficial, the wrong one can be detrimental beyond measure, as is evidenced by the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Shrink Next Door. Based on the viral podcast of the same name, the story follows the unprecedented, downhill journey of a manipulative relationship between a charismatic psychiatrist and his long-time patient as the latter finally realizes the extent of his nearly three-decades-long predicament. So how much of the series is rooted in reality? Here's everything you need to know about the true story that inspired the podcast and the onscreen adaptation of The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Nov. 12.

