‘Landscapers’: See Olivia Colman & David Thewlis in First Teaser for True-Crime Dark Comedy (VIDEO)

Olivia Colman's new role is killer, literally. The Emmy-Award winning actress has returned to TV in an all-new HBO limited series, but this time, there's no crown involved. Colman is starring in Landscapers, a love-story-turned-true crime terror tale based on real events set in Nottingham, England, alongside Emmy nominee David Thewlis. The four-episode series, directed by Will Sharpe and executive produced by Colman herself, is set to premiere on December 9. Landscapers follows Chris and Susan Edwards, a couple who appear to be ordinary, but to the public's surprise, may have some skeletons in their closet or, rather, in their backyard. When two...
