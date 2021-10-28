November Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

I have been having a lot of fighting dreams. Usually, I am throwing punches hard and wild in these dreams. But it is at someone I can’t even see, and I just keep going and keep punching until I wake up exhausted. Other times, I am fighting with like a shadow or ghost. I will be throwing these punches that go right through them. Or I will be striking out and feel nothing, and then I look up to see that I am fighting nothing, Or, sometimes, I go to fight the shadow, and it moves. I just keep punching all over the place, but my punches land nowhere. A lot of times, I wake up from these dreams sweating and with my heart racing. These dreams wear me out, and I would like to stop having them.

IRS ・ 1 DAY AGO