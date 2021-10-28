CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
November Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Cover picture for the articleWe have some great programming coming up this month and Chief Programming Officer Jim Wiener has the inside scoop on the shows you might not have heard about yet! Check out these program recommendations for the month below and mark your calendars so you don’t miss the airings (or get ready...

wfav951.com

Garth Brooks Adds November Show At Opry House

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets to his November shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville which quickly sold out, Garth Brooks has added an intimate concert at the Opry House on November 18th. Tickets to that show are $250 all-inclusive and go on sale this Friday (October 29th) at 10 a.m. CT at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There is a four-ticket limit per purchase.
NASHVILLE, TN
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
chimesnewspaper.com

An essential Halloween watchlist

With Halloween just around the corner, there are a plethora of horror films to get in the holiday mood. With so much to choose from, here is a curated list of the most essential horror films that present their own unique takes on this classic genre. “THE SHINING”. Despite its...
MOVIES
visitlagrange.com

Your Guide to November Events in LaGrange

Music, craft beer and ice skating –there’s something to keep you active in LaGrange, Georgia this November. Plan your getaway!. Visit the LTC Black Box Theatre for The Lafayette Theatre Company production of Shadowlands by William Nicholson! This Broadway hit takes the audience on an emotional journey filled with laughs, tears and heartfelt moments.
LAGRANGE, GA
Pitt News

Weekend Watchlist | The Monster Is Man

Well, we’re here. Halloween is right around the corner, so the Pitt News Staff is wrapping up this monster mash with movies where other people might just be scarier than the monsters crawling in the dark. Us (Hulu) // Sinéad McDevitt, Digital Manager. “Us,” Jordan Peele’s second foray into horror...
MOVIES
Block Island Times

November will pique your sense of artistry

If you have an artistic sense, then November may be the month for you. Each Block Island month has its aesthetic allure, but November’s landscape is stunning. The combination of light, shadow, texture and color – may be subtle, but – is beautiful and captivating, and worthy of museum and gallery display. Take a simple walk on any November date and you will surely sense the art of the day.
VISUAL ART
WECT

Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced that Mannheim Steamroller has added an afternoon show for their Nov. 29 stop in Wilmington. The new performance will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. This new matinee performance is in addition to their...
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Shows And Movies Premiering In November

Now that is it's holiday season it's also time for movies to return. A lot movies are released around the holidays because families are together and watching movies is a great activities to go together or a great way to get out of the house. This year things are a little different because there aren't big releases at the box office but to our streaming devices.
TV & VIDEOS
ModestoView

RockbillyView – New November Shows!

Modesto is getting its Rockabilly groove back. There are some really cool shows happening that you should not be missing. Inside the Speakeasy on 12th St, some of the most jumping music around is going on with bands from up and down the 99 dropping in. Big slappin’ bass, driving guitar riffs and a beat that will get you dancing. Last month we had the Rocketz and the Infamous Swanks and it was great. This month, the action continues on November 12 with the Highway 99 Meet up with really cool bands like Hotel Circle, the Pendletons and a possible quest appearance by the legendary Roddy Jackson, the Central Valley Fireball and global Rockabilly star. The fun continues on November 26 with a knock out show with 3 Bad Jacks, The Pendletons, Tractor Boy and a solo set by Daniel DeLeon of the Rexerex. The music gets going at 9 pm and you won’t want to miss anything.
MODESTO, CA
Variety

In ‘Rust’ Investigation, It Is Imperative to Let the Facts Speak

There are still so many unanswered questions as to what led to the devastating death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” — the most salient being how live ammunition got into the gun that killed her and wounded director Joel Souza. Last week came the shocking revelation from an Oct. 27 search warrant affidavit that the film’s first assistant director, David Halls, acknowledged to investigators that he had failed to check the weapon for live rounds before handing it to star Alec Baldwin and declaring it a “cold gun,” meaning it was safe to fire. In the aftermath of the...
MOVIES
KATC News

Longtime Lafayette museum director dies at 95

Beverly Dalferes Latimer longtime director of the Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium has died at age 95. Latimer died on Tuesday, her family says. A native of Lafayette, she married her husband Ewing in 1949 after earning her B.A. at Southwestern Louisiana and her M.A. at the University of Wisconsin.
LAFAYETTE, LA
UPI News

Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A couple living near a national park in central Italy said a suspected burglar they heard on their balcony turned out to be an endangered brown bear. Annalisa Castagna said in a Facebook post that she and her husband, Claudio Paravano, thought a burglar was on their balcony in Pescosolido, a village bordering Abruzzo National Park, so they went outside to investigate.
ANIMALS
thevailvoice.com

In Your Dreams for November 2021

I have been having a lot of fighting dreams. Usually, I am throwing punches hard and wild in these dreams. But it is at someone I can’t even see, and I just keep going and keep punching until I wake up exhausted. Other times, I am fighting with like a shadow or ghost. I will be throwing these punches that go right through them. Or I will be striking out and feel nothing, and then I look up to see that I am fighting nothing, Or, sometimes, I go to fight the shadow, and it moves. I just keep punching all over the place, but my punches land nowhere. A lot of times, I wake up from these dreams sweating and with my heart racing. These dreams wear me out, and I would like to stop having them.
IRS
