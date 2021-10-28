CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker to visit UK, tout climate-change efforts next week

By The Associated Press
Great Lakes Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will travel to the United Kingdom next week to discuss the state’s efforts to neutralize climate change while bolstering economic development, his office said Wednesday. The Democrat and top staff members will travel to Britain and Scotland from Nov. 2-9 and...

www.greatlakesnow.org

