Texas A&M's offense has figured things in its last two games that has resulted in dominating wins over Missouri and South Carolina: turn things over to the running backs, keep your quarterback around 25 passing attempts. and use more 12 personnel to accommodate the running game. As a result, the Aggies are running the football at a high level versus overmatched teams and settled on a formula that can be both sustainable and successful for the rest of the season. The offense has been able to take advantage of ends that are lighter and want to get upfield by running power with pulling linemen and H backs from the opposite side of the formation to kick them out and generate chunk plays.

