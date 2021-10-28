CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. Rowe Price to Buy Oak Hill for Up to $4.2 Billion

By Silla Brush, Natalie Harrison
wealthmanagement.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- T. Rowe Price Group Inc. agreed to buy Oak Hill Advisors, one of the biggest players in alternative credit, for about $4.2 billion to expand into private debt investing. The company will pay cash and stock for Oak Hill, which oversaw $53 billion as of July 31,...

www.wealthmanagement.com

#Mutual Funds#Private Credit#White Oak#Bloomberg#T Rowe Price Group Inc#Oak Hill Advisors#Blackstone#Covid#White Case
