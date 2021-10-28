T. Rowe Price to Buy Oak Hill for Up to $4.2 Billion

There was $6.99 trillion in U.S.-listed ETF assets at the end of October 2021, up from $5.47 trillion at year-end 2020, according to CFRA data. With a slight climb in the S&P 500 index, we will see a second trillion milestone hit this year as the stocks inside SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and peer large-cap equity ETFs rise in value. Indeed, the combination of strong equity market returns and $726 billion of positive net ETF flows year-to-date through October has driven total assets to reach new highs. Equity ETFs gathered 76% of the new money so far in 2021, slightly lower than asset category’s 80% share of the market, as fixed income ETFs punched above their weight with 23% and took some of the share typically held by commodities funds, which were out of favor. As investors become more comfortable using ETFs for strategic and tactical purposes, fixed income ETFs are likely to be utilized further to support asset allocation and cash management needs for retail and institutional investors.

