Cybersecurity software and training vendor Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, announced its acquisition of the cloud-based risk assessment platform Privva. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Privva’s mostly Maryland-based team of 20 will be joining Entreda and the acquired firm will now be selling its technology under the Entreda brand. Privva’s founder and CEO, Ishan Girdhar, will continue to lead the organization and will report to Entreda CEO Sid Yenamandra.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO