Suspected Live Round in Movie Prop Gun During Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details on the fatal prop gun incident on the set of ‘Rust’ have been released. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Aden Mendoza, the gun that was discharged by Alec Baldwin during the shooting fired a ‘suspected live round’....

