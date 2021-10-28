CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Paid Family Leave to be Removed from Biden’s Proposed Spending Bill

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso in Washington, lawmakers are hard at work narrowing down Biden’s proposed spending bill. Democrats are expected to remove paid family and medical leave from the multi trillion dollar economic and climate package as...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KREX

Tensions high, Pelosi wants to wrap up, vote on Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing to regain momentum, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said privately Tuesday she expects to finish a final draft of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal by midday and pave the way for voting as soon as Thursday, according to her remarks at a closed-door caucus meeting. Democrats are working frantically […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Axios

Biden hopes third time’s the charm

President Biden and congressional leaders are forging ahead with plans to have the House vote on his two massive spending plans, even while backing off their Tuesday deadline amid persistent concerns from key lawmakers. Why it matters: For all their bluster, Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have failed twice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

So much for Meghan Markle's political influence! Duchess' controversial lobbyist letter pleading for paid family leave fails to make an impact as Biden drops proposal from his $1.75T plan

Meghan Markle's attempts to influence Biden's $1.75 trillion infrastructure plan have fallen short, it was revealed on Thursday, as the President announced he has dropped paid leave for new parents from his bill, just days after the Duchess penned a lobbyist letter pleading for it to be made a 'national right'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Family Leave#Spending Bill#Democrats#Democratic
wfxb.com

Democratic Lawmakers Hope to Agree on Spending Bill Proposals

Sources say Democratic lawmakers are close to making an agreement on two critical components of President Biden’s domestic agenda. Lawmakers have said the two proposals will combine to reach millions of children with free preschool and subsidized child care and make up some of the largest elements of the final package in terms of funding though no overall number has been released. If approved the proposal would set up a federal-state partnership and offer states funds to expand public preschool programs to reach 6 million 3 and 4 year olds not currently enrolled in preschool or where parents are paying tuition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy