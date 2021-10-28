Boulder City Council Candidates Respond to Cyclists Questions

“That’s an excellent question – when I ponder about why voters should consider choosing me to sit on City Council, all things point to paying it forward. My husband and I are grounded in this community. Running for public office has been a long time passion of mine. I am a business owner in Cortland, and this community has been wonderful to my family. I would like to pay it forward and work to make improvements for this town that has provided me with so much opportunity. Now is the perfect time to give back. I believe Public Office positions should be temporary, not a long-term job. We should run for office, work hard to serve our community and then step down to provide the next person an opportunity to serve. I should be elected because I truly care about positive change for this community. I care about the people who live here and I want to be a voice for them”.

